Conservancy District Set To Vote On Blanchard River Improvement Plans Next Week

4/12/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Plans to improve the Blanchard River channel in Findlay to reduce flooding could move forward next week. The Courier reports the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District will talk about the issue at a Tuesday meeting in Defiance. If the board approves the measure, the plan will go in front of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court in early May.

The court consists of judges from the 15 counties affected by the Maumee River.

Lynn Army is the general manager of the conservancy district. He says channel improvements recommended by Stantec Engineering are similar to a project incorporated into the district’s official plan in 1992. That could mean the new plan has a chance to bypass the district’s lengthy process of adding it to their official plan.

