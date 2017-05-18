Construction Continues To Cause Delays On Findlay Streets

05/18/17 – 6:39 P.M.

Construction projects throughout Findlay continue this week and the next week. The engineering department reports that West Main Cross from Main street to Liberty Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This is for curb replacement.

The westbound lanes West Main Cross from Western to Glessner Avenues will remain closed. They will reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday but close again at 7 a.m. on Monday. The closure will last the rest of next week.

East Lima Street will be closed to through traffic on Friday from East Street to Main Street.

You’re asked to avoid these blocks if possible.