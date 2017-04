If you spend time in downtown Findlay, you’ll see some construction work around the Hancock County courthouse soon. The Hancock County Commissioners approved a $317,000 contract with Heyne Construction of Minster during their Tuesday meeting. The contract covers replacing drainage around the courthouse and the building’s HVAC system. The deal also includes replacing some of the sidewalks and landscaping in the area.

The bid from Heyne was the lowest submitted for the drainage project.