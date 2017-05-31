Contracts Approves For Carey School Employees

5/31/17 – 5:38 A.M.

Employees in the Carey School District have a new contract in place. The Courier reports the three-year deals apply to teachers, bus drivers, and staff members. Teachers get a 2 percent raise in July, a 2-and-a-quarter percent raise next year, and a 2.5 percent raise the final year of the deal. Starting pay now stands at more than $34,000.

Bus drivers are switching from a two-tier pay scale to a one-tier scale. They’ll get a 5 percent raise in the first year of the deal and a 2 percent raise in the following two years.

Non-teaching staff members get a 3 percent raise each year.

The contract doesn’t make any changes to insurance.

MORE: The Courier