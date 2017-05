05/23/17 – 5:36 P.M.

The Hancock County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau updated the County Commissioners on 2016. Commissioner Mark Gazarek said that the CVB had a good year.

Mark Gazarek

The CVB’s revenue exceeded theirexpensesbyover $47,000 in2016.

They also shared plans of updating their online presence to get the county more views. Gazarek said that they are working to pop up in more searches.

Gazarek said that this could help generate more income by bringing more people to the area.