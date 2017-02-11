Convicted Sex Offender Arrested in Shooting Death of Ohio State Student

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A convicted sex offender released from prison in November has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes, a senior at Ohio State University who was set to graduate this spring.

The Grove City Division of Police said Saturday they arrested 29-year-old Brian Lee Golsby. Golsby faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, police said.

Tokes, a psychology student from Florida, was last seen leaving her job in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday night. Friends reported her missing on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities found her naked body on Thursday near an entrance to Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City, which is about 12 miles away from Ohio State University. Tokes was pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head. Police said at the time that the “investigation is being addressed as a homicide.”

Police said they later found Tokes’ car in Columbus and recovered several pieces of evidence inside the vehicle that could be tested for DNA.

Late Friday night, detectives received a call from forensic scientists who matched items found in Tokes’ car with Golsby. Golsby is registered as a sex offender and has no known connection to Tokes, according to police.

Sgt. Chris White of Grove City Division of Police’s detective bureau said authorities worked through the night and Saturday morning to track down Golsby. Police executed a search warrant at his home in Columbus where they arrested him early Saturday morning. Golsby’s residence is near where Tokes’ car was found, White said.

“There’s been a few sleepless nights here,” White told reporters at a press conference Saturday.

Police believe Golsby crossed paths with Tokes shortly after she left work Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. local time. It’s unclear whether Golbsy approached Tokes before she reached her car.

“Within minutes, less than a half an hour, we think that they made their first contact,” White told reporters.

An initial autopsy performed on Tokes’ body indicated she was shot twice and found no other evidence of trauma to her body. Authorities are still awaiting the results from the official autopsy report, White said.

According to police, Golsby was convicted of kidnapping and rape in Grove City in 2011. He was released from prison in November.

Ohio State University said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Tokes’ death.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time,” the university said. “Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support.”

Police urge anyone with information to call Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO.

