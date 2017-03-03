Cooper Moves Mexico Office To Latin America

Cooper tire is moving a subsidiary from Mexico to a new location in Guadalajara. Cooper tire de Mexico will transfer from El Salto to a 22,000 square foot office in the Los Arrayanes industrial park. The office will span two floors. It houses the sales, marketing, customer service, logistics and financial teams that serve Cooper’s customers in Latin America.

Luis Ceneviz is the managing director for Latin America and Europe Tire Operations. He said, ”Growth in Latin America is an important part of Cooper’s strategic plan.”