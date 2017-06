06/05/17 – 06/12 P.M.

Cooper Tire has awarded 6 scholarships to children of their employees. They gave out the first ever Roy V. Armes scholarship worth $5,000. They also gave out 5 Cooper Centennial Scholarships worth $1,000 each.

There were three recipients that came from the area. Ryan Stuckey of Cory-Rawson High school received the Roy V. Armes Scholarship. Cooper Centennial scholarships went to McClain Brown of Van Buren and Emily Howard of Findlay High School.