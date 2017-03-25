Cops in standoff after fatal Las Vegas bus shooting

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting on a bus in Las Vegas, but the suspect remained barricaded inside in a tense standoff, police said.

The armed suspect is currently alone on the bus, and police are working to get him into custody, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Police said it is unknown what provoked the shooting, but there was no evidence to suggest that the incident was related to a robbery overnight at Bellagio Resort & Casino overnight.

According to a tweet from the LVMPD, part of the Las Vegas Strip has been shut down after the gunman barricaded himself inside a bus. The area that was shut down, between Flamingo and Harmon streets, is where several large hotels are, including Planet Hollywood, Bellagio and the Cosmopolitan.

S. Las Vegas Blvd. between Flamingo & Harmon remains closed due to a barricade subject on bus. Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.