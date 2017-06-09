Correctional Employees Plead Not Guilty To Charges Stemming From Hancock County Incident

6/9/17 – 5:27 A.M.

The two Toledo Correctional Institution employees charged in connection with a shooting incident in Hancock County have pleaded not guilty. The Blade reports 44-year-old Bryan Jameson and 46-year-old Ricci Nolen entered their pleas this week. Authorities have charged Jameson with inducing panic and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol. Nolen faces an obstructing official business charge.

Jameson allegedly pointed a gun at campers at the Twin Lakes Park campground north of Bluffton over Memorial Day weekend. Investigators say Jameson also fired the weapon while intoxicated. They say Nolen was with Jameson and lied to deputies about her involvement in the incident.

Another hearing in the case is set for July 5.