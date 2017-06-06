Cosby’s accuser says she was drugged, groped; “I was frozen”

iStock/Thinkstock(NORRISTOWN, Penn.) — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser took the stand at his sexual assault trial Tuesday in Norristown, Pennsylvania to publicly tell her side for the first time, saying the comedian groped her after giving her three blue pills that left her paralyzed and helpless.

“In my head, I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, but I was frozen,” Andrea Constand, a former employee of the basketball program at Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater, testified.

Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden asked Constand if she told Cosby to stop making an advance toward her.

“I wasn’t able to,” she said. “In my head I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, but I was frozen and those [mental] messages didn’t get there and I was very limp, so I wasn’t able to fight him anyway. I wanted it to stop.”

Constand said Cosby gave her pills he claimed were a natural remedy to ease her stress about a looming career change. “They’re your friends. They’ll take the edge off,” she quoted him as saying.

She said she started feeling woozy after about 20 minutes, with blurred vision, slurred words and legs that felt like rubber. Cosby then penetrated her with his hand, she said, and also placed her hand on his genitals, she said.

Afterward, Constand said, “I felt really humiliated and I felt really confused.”

Before Tuesday, Constand had never spoken about Cosby in public, barred from doing so under the terms of a confidential settlement they reached in 2006. Her deposition from that lawsuit remains sealed.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and violating Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The TV star once called America’s Dad has pleaded not guilty. If he’s convicted, Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each of three felony counts and up to $25,000 in fines.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.