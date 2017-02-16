Cost Of Living In Findlay Remains Below National Average

2/16/17 – 11:16 A.M.

Findlay remains an affordable place to live. That’s according to the results of survey conducted by the Council for Community and Economic Research. The study showed the cost of living in Findlay was 4 percent below the national average.

Housing and utility costs remain relatively cheap in Findlay. Housing prices are 16.5 percent below the national average. Heating and cooling costs are a little more than 15 percent below national rates.

Findlay is more expensive when it comes to miscellaneous goods and services. The area rates more than 8 percent higher than the national average in that category.