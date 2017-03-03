Council-At-Large Seats Will Be Fought Over In November

03/03/17 – 2:20 P.M.

The Findlay Council-at-Large seats will go unopposed for Republican incumbents this May. Councilman-at-Large Tom Shindledecker says that this is upsetting.

While he admits it’s nice to run unopposed he says he wishes that more people could have been involved. He told those at the Firs Friday Luncheon to save their optimism for the November election where there will be opposition.

Shindledecker added that the opponents are going to be tough but that it’s good to have this kind of situation. He said he wishes the democratic party luck and hopes that they continue to rebuild.