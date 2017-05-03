Council Debates Splitting Service-Safety Director Position

5/3/17 – 5:22 a.m.

Findlay City Council heard more debate over the proposed split of the service-safety director position during their Tuesday meeting. The Courier reports council decided not to slow down the process. Members voted 6-3 against a motion aimed to have a committee of-the-whole review the legislation. Councilmen Jeff Wobser and Dennis Hellman as well as Councilwoman Holly Frische voted in favor of the measure.

Several Findlay officials debated the role council should have in splitting the position. Frische and Auditor Jim Staschiak submitted letters to council arguing council needs to have a tight rein on the city’s salary ordinance. Mayor Lydia Mihalik submitted a letter that said “these are decisions specifically designed to be appointments by the mayor.”

Staschiak also outlined steps he believes the city needs to take to make the split legal. However, law director Don Rasmussen said most of the changes weren’t necessary.

Council is set for a third reading of the ordinance at their next meeting. The Courier says if it passes current Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer could stay on as the Safety Director. City Engineer Brian Thomas is in line for the Service Director job.

MORE: The Courier