04/17/17 – 11:36 P.m.

City Council met to talk about appropriating $1.5 million to the capital fund. Councilwoman Holly Frische said that they should find another way to fund city projects.

Holly Frische

The money is needed to get started on several second quarter projects. City auditor Jim Staschiak said that council can fund projects from the general fund. The money will come back to the general fund after the project is completed.

Council will see the legislation at their Tuesday meeting.