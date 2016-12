12/22/16 – 11:21 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners talked a little more about the possible upgrades to Dorney Plaza. Mark Gazarek said they need more answers before moving forward.

Mark Gazarek

The commissioners did approve a transaction made months ago in partnership with the city. The transaction was $15,500 to study Dorney Plaza and get a general idea of the project. They approved the transaction during their meeting to make sure there was a paper trail.