County Commissioners Hear Change Request For Dorney Plaza Contract

2/14/17 – 10:36 A.M.

The architect designing the Dorney Plaza renovation asked for a change in the deal Tuesday. RCM’s Jerry Murray explained a lot of work went into the recent redesign of the plan…

Audio: Jerry Murray

Murray says the deal includes contract administration fees. His request asks for money in the work phase of the contract to include allocations for those fees.

Murray says the change wouldn’t add any cost to the project…

Audio: ZZ-Murray 2

Murray says the goal is to pay the administrative fees with the difference between the actual bid amount and the budget. He says even if there isn’t much left over, there is a commitment to getting the project done for under $600,000.

Murray expects the request to come up as a resolution at a future commissioner meeting.