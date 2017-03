3/2/17 – 11:28 A.M.

Hancock County is opposing a proposal in governor John Kasich’s budget plan. Commissioner Mark Gazarek says ending sales taxes on Medicaid and Medicare services would have a negative impact on county finances…

Audio:Mark Gazarek

Gazarek says the commissioners are urging elected officials to vote against ending sales taxes on Medicaid and Medicare services…

Audio:Mark Gazarek

Several other counties have signed similar resolutions opposing the end of the sales tax.