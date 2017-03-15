County Commissioners Talk About Future Of Juvenile And Probate Court

3/15/17 – 5:06 A.M.

The future of Hancock County’s juvenile and probate court remains up in the air. With renovating the aging building seemingly too expensive, the county commissioners may look to move the facility. The Courier reports the commissioners talked about that option with Judge Kristen Johnson Tuesday.

Commissioner Tim Bechtol told Johnson they were, “looking at another building to move you to permanently.” Commissioner Brian Robertson added the commissioners want to spend the money once, spend it right and provide long-term benefit for taxpayer dollars.

The group talked about possibly swapping places with the adult probation department in a county owned space on South Main Street. Judge Johnson said she didn’t think the space would be big enough. She added that it wouldn’t be appropriate to bring shackled juveniles into the Main Street building through an alley.

