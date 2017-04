04/07/17 – 5:54 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners gave an update on the county Friday afternoon. Commissioner Brian Roberston said that they need your support in renewing the sales tax.

Robertson added that they also need to work on maintaining the county-owned infrastructure that is facing disrepair. Robertson said that paying for the maintenance has become a concern.

They will cover more of the county’s status at the State of the County Address in their office next Thursday at 1:30 p.m.