County Okays The Installation Of A Fiber Optic Network In Findlay

04/28/17 – 5:31 A.M.

Vaughn Industries of Carey will start the installation of a fiber optic network that will be shared by three entities. The Courier reports the network is being spearheaded by the Findlay City School district. It will be shared by the city and the county. Hancock County Commissioners approved a memo of understanding with the city yesterday. The county’s share is $338,000.

The project can provide the school district with future revenue as more organizations sign on to use it. It will support state-of-the-art voice video and data with high broadband capabilities.