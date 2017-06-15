County Set To Remove Logjams Created By Tuesday Downpours

6/15/17 – 10:33 A.M.

The latest round of heavy rain earlier this week caused more issues with logjams in the Blanchard River. The Hancock Soil & Water Conservation District has plans to remove seven jams, but there’s a problem. The ground around the river is still too soft for equipment to get to the problem spots.

A letter from conservation district director Gary Tuttle to the county commissioners says crews will remove the logjams as soon as contractors are able to get to the work sites.

Logjams slated for removal:

Township Road 24 at bridge

Township Road 166 at bridge

Township Road 173 at bridge (also two large trees in the river)

County Road140 at bridge

Railroad bridgeunder MLK overpass

South of US 68/State Route 15 interchange on Eagle Creek