Couple in Pennsylvania pranks the mailman with extra-long envelope

Courtesy Billy Kelly(LEWISBURG, Pa.) — Billy Kelly, a comedian who lives in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, decided to team up with his wife for an April Fool’s Day prank on their mailman.

The couple left an envelope in the mail slot on Saturday for their mailman to pick up.

But this was no typical envelope.

The Kellys waited in their car for the mailman to arrive after they placed the long envelope in the mail slot of their door.

The mailman tried his very best to take the whole thing out, but the envelope just kept coming.

Finally, when the the mailman reached the end of the envelope Kelly came out of the car to reveal it was an April Fools’ Day prank.

