Court Ruling Could Give Fired Findlay Police Officer His Job Back

5/18/17 – 5:19 A.M.

A former Findlay Police Officer fired for violating the department’s sexual harassment policy could potentially get his job back. The Courier reports the Ohio Supreme Court ruled 6-1 to reinstate an arbitrator’s finding that the police department should have suspended Dave Hill for his actions in 2012. At issue is whether the police department properly followed disciplinary guidelines. The Supreme Court ruling means the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court must take up the matter again.

The court overturned an arbitrator’s ruling that former Police Chief Greg Horne should have suspended Hill instead of firing him. The incident came on the heels of another incident where Hill used a Taser on a fellow officer’s son for a social media video and another where he put a gun in his mouth while referring to another officer’s mental health.

Hill appealed his firing. An arbitrator ruled evidence showed Hill didn’t violate the department’s sexual harassment policy. Findlay appealed the ruling, and the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court vacated the arbitrator’s ruling. A dissenting judge in the case said the arbitrator had full authority to make a ruling, setting the stage for the appeal to the Supreme Court.

