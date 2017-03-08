Cowboys plan to release quarterback Tony Romo

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(DALLAS) — The Dallas Cowboys plan to release one of the franchise’s best quarterbacks ever, ESPN reports, perhaps as soon as Thursday.

Sources tell ESPN that quarterback Tony Romo, surpassed last season on the team’s depth chart by rookie Dak Prescott, will be cut loose on Thursday. The move would give Romo a chance to sign elsewhere and allow the Cowboys to end any conversation about whether Romo or Prescott would be their starting quarterback moving forward.

Romo turns 37 in April, and while he is the team’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, he hasn’t played a full season since 2014.

Romo won 78 games in his Cowboys career, but never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Romo underwent two back surgeries in 2013, and suffered a pair of transverse process fractures the following year. He also missed time with a broken collarbone in 2015, and then rebroke the bone in his second game back.

The veteran missed nearly all of this past season after suffering a compression fracture in his back during a preseason game.

