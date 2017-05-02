Crash Slowing Traffic On I-75 In Findlay This Morning

5/2/17 – 6:58 A.M.

A crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 in Findlay is slowing things down this morning. Area Waze users say the crash happened between the State Route 15 / U.S. 68 interchange and the State Route 12 exit. The resulting backup is adding around 10 minutes to the commute through Findlay. It’s also backing up traffic on the northbound entrance ramp from Route 15 and U.S. 68 onto the interstate.

The State Patrol says the crash involved a semi and another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

