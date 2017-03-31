Crayola boots Dandelion crayon, says new color coming

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Crayola announced on Friday it is booting the color Dandelion from it’s iconic 24-crayon box.

The company says the crayon, which is part of the yellow family, will go on a “retirement tour” across the country. It’s unclear what lead to Dandelion leaving production.

Replacing the outgoing crayon will be a new color, which will be revealed in May, Melanie Boulden of Crayola said.

“The new color will be part of the blue family,” she said.

Crayola will allow fans to have input in the name of the new color.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.