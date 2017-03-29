Crayola retiring one of its crayons on Friday

Photodisc/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — They can never be forgiven for killing off raw umber.

According to the Official Crayola Crayon website, Friday, March 31 is National Crayon Day, but it will also be a funeral.

For the first time in its 100-year history, Crayola will retire a color from its 24-count box of crayons.

Crayola isn’t saying which crayon is getting the ax, but will make the announcement on Friday morning.

In 1990, Crayola retired green blue, orange red, orange yellow, violet blue, maize, lemon yellow, blue gray and raw umber from its 64-count box. Thirteen years later, they did it again to blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue and mulberry.

The 24-count box currently features red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

Crayola hasn’t yet said what they will replace the retired color with.

The doomed crayon will be buried Friday morning at Times Square in New York City.

Crayola should bring back the classic 64 with the bonus eight fluorescent that were available from 1972 – 1990 to satisfy Gen X nostalgia.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.