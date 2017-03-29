Creepy clown sighting: New trailer for Stephen King’s “It”

© 2016 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED(LOS ANGELES) — A spate of creepy clown sightings all over the world has died down, but New Line is now stoking everyone’s fear of them with the first footage of its big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

The film, directed by Andy Muschietti — who earned the gig after directing the horror hit Mama — features some genuinely disturbing shots of Pennywise, the terrifying clown who is essentially the embodiment of evil.

As in the King book and the 1990 made-for-TV miniseries, Pennywise prowls the sewers of the little hamlet of Derry, Maine, terrorizing the town and preying on its youngest residents.

In this latest take, Allegiant actor Bill Skarsgard plays the scary villain.

The movie’s cast of young actors includes Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and Wyatt Oleff, who played young Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy.

It hits theaters September 8.

