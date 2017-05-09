Crime Victim Services Offers Advice On Sweepstakes Scams

05/09/17 – 4:48 P.M.

Crime Victim Services of Putnam County wants to warn you against sweepstakes scams this time of the year. Sweepstakes scams will tell you that you’ve won a prize but then ask that you send something back to get it. The Federal Trade Commission says that an organization must tell you your odds of winning, the value of the prize, and the terms and conditions to get the prize to be legal.

Signs of a scam include having to pay a fee or wire money. You might also get a check from an unknown party and be asked to send some back.