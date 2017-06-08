Cubs’ Addison Russell denies allegations of domestic abuse

Denis Poroy/Getty Images(CHICAGO) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell denied physically abusing his wife amid a Major League Baseball probe on Thursday.

His wife, Melisa Russell, accused her husband of cheating in an Instagram post and implied that the couple was breaking up. A comment posted from someone Melisa Russell identifies as a friend accused the player of physically abusing his wife in front of their children.

The post has since been deleted.

“Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful,” Russell said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. “For the well-being of my family, I’ll have no further comment.”

Russell was given the day off Thursday and will not play against the Colorado Rockies.

“Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell. We reached out to Major League Baseball and, following the protocol established by MLB, will fully cooperate with the commissioner’s office as it gathers pertinent facts,” the Cubs said in a statement Thursday. “Addison will not be in uniform tonight to allow him to work through this matter.”

