Cuomo calls on President Trump for help with ‘intolerable’ Penn Station

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has turned to President Trump to help fix an “intolerable” Pennsylvania Station he referred to as “claustrophobic, threatening and crumbling.”

In a letter to the president, Cuomo called for the government to treat the “deplorable conditions” at the New York City transportation hub as an emergency situation and requested federal funding for short-term construction and transportation alternatives.

“While this is not a hurricane or flood it will affect as many people and businesses with dire consequences,” the governor wrote. “Like a natural disaster, we didn’t create it but our public offices require we address it.”

Amtrak, which owns Penn Station, is planning on emergency track repairs this summer, affecting its own service and New Jersey Transit and Long Island Railroad trains. According to Cuomo, Amtrak’s work will result in a 20 percent reduction of service during peak hours for commuters.

“Amtrak’s summer work proposal suggests they can get the work done in approximately six weeks,” he said. “Even if true, this will be a summer of agony as thousands of commuters would be significantly inconvenienced and alternative routes and means would be swamped. This will overload the subway system and drive many more commuters onto our highways, bridges and tunnels.”

The governor also said he did not think Amtrak should operate the station for the long-term, adding that the Port Authority should consider taking over Penn Station or Amtrak should use “qualified private managers,” as suggested to Amtrak by Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie this month.

Cuomo urged President Trump to finance and expedite the construction of the Gateway Tunnel, a proposed train tunnel that would travel under the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York. Plus, fund the restoration of Penn Station, combined with a renovation of the Farley Post Office, across the street, for an alternative entrance.

He said the issue was not political and both sides could agree immediate help is needed since “this situation affects the entire northeast region.”

“As a New Yorker, I think you know the severity of the situation and you know that if the state has the financial and operating support, we will get the job done,” Cuomo wrote to Trump.

