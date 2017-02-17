CVS Health CEO Talks About Prescription Costs At ONU

2/17/17 – 6:43 A.M.

Pharmacies can play a key role in reducing prescription drug costs. The Courier reports that was the message from CVS Health CEO Lary Merlo at Ohio Northern University Thursday. Merlo said non-generic drugs are the cause of rising prescription costs. He added that 88 percent of all prescriptions are for generic medications, but generic medications only account for 28 percent of prescription costs.

Merlo also presented ONU with a $50,000 corporate grant to support ONU’s HealthWise mobile clinic. The clinic includes a smoking cessation program and other outreach for Hardin County.

