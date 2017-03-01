Cygnet Woman Injured In Hancock County Crash

3/1/17 – 6:59 A.M.

A two-car crash in Hancock County injured a Cygnet woman Monday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 212 and 236.

79-year-old Thomas Lewallen was driving on County Road 212 when an SUV driven by 61-year-old Larry Yantis of Findlay pulled into his path. Hanco Ambulance took Lewallen’s passenger to Blanchard Valley Hospital. A crash report says 76-year-old Sandra Lewallen suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies cited Yantis for failure to yield the right of way.