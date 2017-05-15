D-Day veteran breaks skydiving world record at age 101

iStock/Thinkstock(DEVON, England) — At 101, Verdun Hayes is living proof that you’re never too old to make your mark or experience new things.

Last year, the D-Day veteran tried skydiving for the first time to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Joined by four generations of his family, Hayes returned to the air over Devon, England, on Sunday, breaking the world record for the oldest tandem skydiver.

Hayes nabbed the top spot by a mere 35 days, knocking a Canadian from the record books who completed the feat at 101 years and 3 days old.

