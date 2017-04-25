Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 season

Jared C. Tilton/iStock/Thinkstock(CONCORD, N.C.) — The 2017 racing season will be Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last behind the wheel.

A press release from Hendrick Motorsports said Earnhardt first met with team owner Rick Hendrick on March 29 about his decision to retire.

Earnhardt, who has been racing since 1999, has been voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for 14 consecutive years and has won 26 Cup races, including two Daytona 500 victories.

His final race will be on November 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.