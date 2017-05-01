Dallas Fire-Rescue member shot and hospitalized, police say

by In

Monkey Business/Thinkstock(DALLAS) –A member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department has been shot and hospitalized, the Dallas Police Department said Monday.

A search is ongoing for the active shooter, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA-TV.

Several streets are closed and the scene remains active, police said.— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

WFAA said police have surrounded a home.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately clear.

Story developing…

