Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic shot and hospitalized, officials say

Monkey Business/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — A paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was shot Monday and is undergoing surgery, according to the authorities.

A search is ongoing for the active shooter, ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA-TV reported.

City officials said “at approximately 11:31 a.m., there was a shooting call in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street where a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck and an EMT paramedic was injured.”

The incident was near a fire training academy, according to the city.

Police said several streets are closed and the scene remains active.

WFAA-TV reported that police have surrounded a home.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately clear.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.



