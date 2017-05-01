Dallas paramedic in ‘critical, but stable condition’ after shooting, officials say

Monkey Business/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — A Dallas paramedic is in “critical, but stable condition” after he was shot and injured while responding to a shooting Monday, officials said.

The suspect is believed to be dead and the threat is believed to be over, authorities said.

City officials said that after Dallas Fire-Rescue members arrived to begin treatment on a civilian who had been shot this morning, a gunman approached and opened fire, wounding the EMT paramedic.

Officers were fired at as they approached, and one officer subjected himself to danger by pulling the paramedic out of harm’s way, placing him in his squad car and driving him to the hospital, officials said Monday afternoon.

A robot was sent into a home, where it located two deceased people, including the individual whom authorities believe was the shooter, police said. While no identities have been confirmed, authorities feel confident that the suspect was dead inside the home.

The city said the paramedic, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery and is in “critical, but stable condition.”

The citizen who was also injured is expected to be OK, officials said.

