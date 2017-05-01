Dallas police searching for gunman who shot, injured paramedic, officials say

Monkey Business/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — A Dallas paramedic was shot and injured after responding to a shooting Tuesday, and the suspected gunman is still at-large, authorities said.

City officials said that after Dallas Fire-Rescue members arrived to begin treatment on a civilian who had been shot this morning, the gunman approached and opened fire, wounding the EMT paramedic.

The incident was near a fire training academy, according to the city.

Dallas police are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to be in the vicinity, city officials said.

Police said several streets are closed and the scene remains active.

The city said the paramedic underwent surgery and is in “critical, but stable condition.”

Please keep the injured EMT and his family in your thoughts and prayers. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017





