Damascus suicide bombings kill dozens, Syrian TV reports

iStock/Thinkstock(DAMASCUS, Syria) — A bomb blast ripped through the main judicial building in Syria’s capital city Wednesday, killing dozens, according to various media reports.

Syria’s state-owned television reported that at least 25 people were killed and many others wounded when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest inside the “old building” of the Palace of Justice in central Damascus, not far from the famous and crowded Souq al-Hamidiyah market.

Soon after, state media reported a second suicide bomber detonated a device at a restaurant in the city’s Rabweh district, killing several people.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the death toll from the first attack to be at least 39, including 24 civilians and seven police officers and guards. It’s unclear whether the remaining eight casualties were civilians, the U.K.-based monitoring group said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.