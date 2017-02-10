Dance Moves for Women Scientifically Proven to Be Sexy

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you are hoping to use your moves on the dance floor to find a potential partner, then you may want to read a new study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports that outlines what dance moves are perceived as the most attractive in women.

“Dance is a universal human behavior that is observed particularly in courtship contexts, and that provides information that could be useful to potential partners,” researchers at the University of Northumbria in the United Kingdom stated in the abstract to their study.

The scientists concluded that there were three key moves that make up “high-quality female dance,” which include hip swings, asymmetric movements of the thighs, and asymmetric movements of the arms. The researchers defined “asymmetric movements” as the ability to move your limbs independently of one another.

Researchers came to their results by creating computer avatars out of 39 women who danced to a simple rhythm. They then showed clips of these dancing figures to 200 people who rated the dance moves.

In 2015, the same group of researchers conducted a similar study for male dance moves.

