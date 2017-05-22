“Dancing with the Stars” finale kicks off tonight

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Tonight is night one of the two-night Dancing with the Stars finale!

NFL star Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater tell ABC Radio that no matter what happens now, they’re already won: “It’s amazing that you get a chance to finish everything that you started. It’s like, there are no more weeks. There are no more weeks. You know, that’s a really good feeling [that] we made it through.”

MLB star David Ross, the first baseball player ever on the show, is also psyched. Though he’s not the best dancer, he’s won everyone’s hearts. “It feels amazing,” the affable athlete says. “I mean…it makes you feel so proud to make it this far in this, such a tough competition and a lot of hard work, and to be going to the finals … is, you know, not even on a blip on my radar that I ever thought would happen to me.”

Another athlete who made it through is pro bull rider Bonner Bolton, who is paired up — some say even off-camera — with pro hoofer Sharna Burgess. She says it’s proving to be a shocker of a season, what with Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei’s unexpected elimination. “Sometimes it’s not what you expect,” Sharna warns.



