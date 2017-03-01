“Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 cast revealed

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — ’80s TV icon Mr. T, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and former Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan are among the cast members of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars season 24. The full cast was revealed Wednesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Here’s a rundown of everyone who’s competing this season:
Charo, actress/singer and ’70s TV star, paired with Keo Motsepe
Lawrence “Mr. T” Tureaud, A-Team and Rocky III star, paired with Kym Herjavec
Banner Bolton, Bull rider-turned-model, paired with Sharna Burgess
Heather Morris, Glee star, former dancer for Beyonce, paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
David Ross, former pro baseball player, paired with Lindsay Arnold
Normani Kordei, member of girl group Fifth Harmony, paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Rashad Jennings, former NFL running back, paired with Emma Slater
Chris Kattan, former Saturday Night Live cast member, paired with Witney Carson
Erika Jayne, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and musician, paired with Gleb Savchenko
Nick Viall, the current Bachelor, paired with Peta Murgatroyd
Simone Biles, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, paired with Sasha Farber
Nancy Kerrigan, Olympic silver medal-winning figure skater, paired with Artem Chigvintsev
The show returns March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
