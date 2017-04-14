Dangerous fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Wisconsin fugitive accused of robbing a Wisconsin gun shop and sending a manifesto to President Donald Trump is in custody after an over weeklong manhunt, a federal law enforcement source told ABC News.

Joseph Jakubowski, who was considered “armed and dangerous,” allegedly stole 18 firearms from a gun store near Janesville, Wisconsin, on April 4 and had been on the run ever since.

He is also accused of sending the president a manifesto littered with anti-religious and anti-government rhetoric.

Jakubowski was caught camping on a farmer’s property near Readstown, Wisconsin, which is about 130 miles northwest of Janesville, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday night, a suspicious person matching Jakubowski’s description was reported on a farmer’s property near Readstown, the sheriff’s office said. The person who made the report to authorities said the individual was camping “and refused to leave when he had been asked to do so,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities established a perimeter and shortly before 6 a.m. local time today, officers made contact with the suspicious person, identified as Jakubowski, and he was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

“Arrangements are being made for Jakubowski to be returned to Rock County for further investigation and charges,” the sheriff’s office said.

