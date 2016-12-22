Dashcam Shows Truck Headed Towards Berlin Christmas Market

pawel.gaul/iStock/Thinkstock(BERLIN) — Newly-released footage shows the moments before the deadly truck crash at a Christmas market in Berlin this past Monday, which left 12 dead and 48 wounded.

The footage comes from the dashboard camera of a nearby car, and shows the truck speeding into the market.

Six seconds after the truck disappears from view, people are seen running away from the market.

The video has no sound.

Later in the recording, when the car has moved down the street, a different view shows what appears to be the back of the truck after the crash.

The suspect who German authorities believe drove the truck, Anis Amri, remains at large.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.