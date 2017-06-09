Dave Chappelle donates $50K to Flint, Michigan for bailing on their 2016 benefit show

ABC/Randy Holmes(MICHIGAN) — Dave Chappelle is making it up to the people of Flint, Michigan after he skipped out on a 2016 benefit show to attend the Oscars with Chris Rock.

In an video obtained by TMZ, Chappelle announced on Wednesday evening during his show at The Whiting in Flint, that he would be donating $50,000 — the entire proceeds of his gig — to a local charity.

“I’m not taking a dime,” he told the audience, earning a standing ovation.

According to the site, Dave gave the money to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint and presented the owner of the organization, Isaiah Olivier with the check.

In his Nexflix special, the comedian admitted he accepted a last-minute invitation from Rock to attend the Oscars, saying he had never been.

The Flint benefit event, which was organized to help raise money for the city’s ongoing water crisis, raised $156,000 without him and featured other big-name stars like Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe.

