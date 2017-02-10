Dave Morrow Drops From Findlay Council Run

02/10/17 – 4:37 P.M.
Findlay residents will only get to vote from four republican candidates for the Council-At-Large seats instead of five. Dave morrow posted on facebook that the board of elections could only confirm 42 of his 61 signatures. To run for the position 50 signatures are required. He said, “I am saddened but thank you for all your support”.
Incumbents Grant Russell, Jeff Wobser, and Tom Shindledecker will remain on the ballot. Barrett Brooks, Jr. will also run for the position. Only three seats are open.