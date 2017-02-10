Dave Morrow Drops From Findlay Council Run

02/10/17 – 4:37 P.M.

Findlay residents will only get to vote from four republican candidates for the Council-At-Large seats instead of five

.

Dave morrow posted on facebook that the board of elections could only confirm 42 of his 61 signatures

. To run for the position 50 signatures

are required

. He said, “I am saddened but thank you for all your support”.