2/9/17 – 6:58 A.M.

Hancock County Republicans will hear from State Auditor David Yost later this month. Yost will be the keynote speaker at the GOP’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner on February 20. The event takes place at the DOCK at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

The cost for the event is $20 and reservations are due Friday. For more information you can email gop@hancockcountygop.org.