Davis’ record breaking performance leads west to NBA All-Star victory

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW ORLEANS) — The NBA All-Star weekend wrapped up the West toppling the East all-stars 192-182 in the 2017 All-Star Game in New Orleans.

Hometown all-star Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans, scored an NBA All-Star game record 52 points for the West. That passed Wilt Camberlain’s record of 42 points, set in 1962.

Davis was named MVP, snapping all-star teammate Russell Westbrook’s quest for his third straight award. Westbrook finished with 41 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks scored a team-high 30 points for the East.

The 374 total points set an All-Star game record.

